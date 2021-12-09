 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
breaking top story

Two semi crashes temporarily shuts down eastbound I-24 lanes

  • 0

METROPOLIS – A two semi-truck crashes blocked several eastbound lanes of Interstate 24 Thursday morning.

Illinois State Police reported crashes involving two semis on Interstate 24 between Metropolis and Paducah, Kentucky, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 1.

Southern Seven Head Start class temporarily closes due to COVID-19 case

The crashes are in the median of I-24 eastbound between the Metropolis Exit and the Ohio River Bridge.

Several eastbound lanes were closed for roughly and hour to deal with then incident.

The lanes are now reported open by the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet district 1.

There may still be some traffic delays because of the initial closure time.

ISP does not have a comment at this time with details of the event.

The planet Venus will be more visible than usual the rest of this week. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has the details on when and how to have the best look.

makayla.holder@thesouthern.com

618-579-4620

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Google releases its annual 'Year in Search' list

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News