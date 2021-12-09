Two semi crashes temporarily shuts down eastbound I-24 lanes

METROPOLIS – A two semi-truck crashes blocked several eastbound lanes of Interstate 24 Thursday morning.

Illinois State Police reported crashes involving two semis on Interstate 24 between Metropolis and Paducah, Kentucky, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 1.

The crashes are in the median of I-24 eastbound between the Metropolis Exit and the Ohio River Bridge.

Several eastbound lanes were closed for roughly and hour to deal with then incident.

The lanes are now reported open by the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet district 1.

There may still be some traffic delays because of the initial closure time.

ISP does not have a comment at this time with details of the event.

