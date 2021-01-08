 Skip to main content
Two sought after alleged Thursday armed robbery in Carbondale
Carbondale Police are seeking two unknown suspects in connection to an alleged armed robbery Thursday.

Police said in a Friday news release that at around 12:08 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to the 1100 block of East Main Street regarding a complaint of an armed robbery.

The release said the victim alleged that he agreed online to meet with two acquaintances for a transaction. He told police that the male and female suspects got into his car, then the male pulled a handgun and demanded property. The release said both suspects took property and left in another vehicle.

The female suspect is identified as a 15-year-old white female from Carbondale. The unknown male suspect is described as a white male, approximately 20 years old, 5 feet 11 inches tall, 120 pounds, with brown hair, wearing a gray jacket and blue jeans. It also said the suspects might be in an unknown model gold Pontiac.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the police department at 618-457-3200.

 — The Southern

isaac.smith@thesouthern.com

618-351-5823

On Twitter: @ismithreports

