Two Southern Illinois men arrested after car chase across state lines

A Buncombe man faces a litany of criminal charges after allegedly stealing a cop car and leading police on a chase across state lines from Missouri into Illinois, according to a law enforcement news release.

Matthew Nelson, 40, along with a second suspect, William Taylor, 43, of Vienna, were allegedly found in possession of a stolen vehicle at about 2:30 p.m. Oct. 28 at a Flying J Truck Stop in Charleston, Missouri, according to a news release from the Charleston Department of Public Safety.

Charleston police had received word that the suspect vehicle was at the truck stop. They were also informed that the occupants were allegedly armed, according to the Charleston police.

Taylor and Nelson were taken into custody and placed in a Charleston police car and a sheriff’s department patrol car, respectively, while the suspect vehicle was searched.

A vehicle search allegedly yielded a stolen firearm, stolen checks and roughly 12 grams of meth.

During the vehicle search, Nelson managed to escape his handcuffs and allegedly steal the sheriff’s patrol vehicle he was in, police said.

He then fled the scene heading east along U.S. 60, almost hitting three officers with the vehicle.

The police pursued Nelson across state lines into Illinois and he was ultimately apprehended near Buncombe.

Taylor did not flee the original scene and was apprehended in Charleston.

Nelson was charged with the following: three counts each of first-degree assault on law enforcement and armed criminal action; two counts of stealing a motor vehicle; and one count of each of escape from custody, unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful use of a firearm, stealing a firearm, possession of methamphetamines, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting arrest and property damage.

He was being held in Illinois while awaiting extradition, according to the Charleston police.

Taylor was charged with one count each of possession of methamphetamine, unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful possession of a firearm, stealing a motor vehicle, stealing a firearm and fraudulent use of a credit device.

He was being held at the Mississippi County Jail on a $50,000 bond, according to the Charleston police.

