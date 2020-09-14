Union County State's Attorney announces prison sentences

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Union County State’s Attorney Daniel Klingemann announced the following sentences to the Illinois Department of Corrections in a Monday news release:

• Cody Daniel Cook, 27, of Anna, was sentenced to three years in state prison after pleading guilty to one count of aggravated battery and one count of burglary. Cook was sentenced in two separate cases.

Cook was arrested in January 2018 following an investigation by Union County Sheriff’s deputies where Cook spit in the eye of a Union County Sheriff’s deputy, knowing the Deputy to be performing his official duties. Cook was then arrested in February after an investigation by Anna Police showed that Cook entered a local business with the intent to commit a theft.

• Herman L. Chapman, 49, of Cobden, was sentenced to six years in state prison after pleading guilty to one count of aggravated driving under the influence.

Chapman was arrested in August 2019 after a traffic crash investigation by the Union County Sheriff’s Deputies, which resulted in injuries to the driver and passenger of another vehicle. It was Chapman’s fifth driving under the influence offense.

• Jheric Tramond Rush, 23, of Cairo, was sentenced to six years in state prison after pleading guilty to one count of home invasion.