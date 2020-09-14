Union County State's Attorney announces prison sentences

Union County State’s Attorney Daniel Klingemann announced the following sentences to the Illinois Department of Corrections in a Monday news release:
• Cody Daniel Cook, 27, of Anna, was sentenced to three years in state prison after pleading guilty to one count of aggravated battery and one count of burglary. Cook was sentenced in two separate cases.
Cook was arrested in January 2018 following an investigation by Union County Sheriff’s deputies where Cook spit in the eye of a Union County Sheriff’s deputy, knowing the Deputy to be performing his official duties. Cook was then arrested in February after an investigation by Anna Police showed that Cook entered a local business with the intent to commit a theft.
• Herman L. Chapman, 49, of Cobden, was sentenced to six years in state prison after pleading guilty to one count of aggravated driving under the influence.
Chapman was arrested in August 2019 after a traffic crash investigation by the Union County Sheriff’s Deputies, which resulted in injuries to the driver and passenger of another vehicle. It was Chapman’s fifth driving under the influence offense.
• Jheric Tramond Rush, 23, of Cairo, was sentenced to six years in state prison after pleading guilty to one count of home invasion.
Rush was arrested in August 2019 following an investigation by Union County Sheriff’s deputies in which they found Rush entered a residence without permission, while armed with a firearm, knowing the resident was home, and used force upon the resident by shoving the victim onto a couch and beating the victim with the firearm.
• Valentin Trujillo Tehandon, 19, of Carbondale, was sentenced to two years in state prison after pleading guilty to one count of aggravated battery.
Tehandon was arrested in October after an investigation by Union County Sheriff’s deputies that found Tehandon struck his ex-girlfriend in the face on public property in Anna.
• Joseph Wayne Schexnider Jr., 39, of Anna, was sentenced to three years in state prison after pleading guilty to one count of violation of sex offender registration.
Schexinder was arrested in December after an investigation by Union County Sheriff’s deputies that found Schexinder did not register his place of residence with the Sheriff’s Office as required.
• Michael Braden Swink, 32, of Anna, was sentenced to two years in state prison after pleading guilty to one count of aggravated battery.
Swink was arrested in November after an investigation by Anna Police that showed Swink struck a person in the face with his fists, causing facial injuries to the victim.
