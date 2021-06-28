UPDATE: 4-year-old girl dead, several injured in major pile-up on Kentucky interstate

The truck hit the rear of the 2013 Toyota Highlander driven by Wren, causing it to overturn. Wren was injured, and, according to Paducah Police, her daughter, Emery, was pronounced dead a short time later at Baptist Health Paducah by McCracken County Coroner Amanda Melton.

Wren’s other two children sustained “possible injuries,” according to the collision report.

Kumar’s truck then proceeded to hit the other seven vehicles listed above before coming to rest against the cable barrier in the median. Kumar was not reported injured, information from the sheriff’s office said,. Brown, Kernan, Kaeser, Flach, and Fincutter and his passenger, Abriel Odling, 28, of Elkhorn, Wisconsin, all were reported injured.

All were taken to Mercy Health Lourdes Hospital or Baptist Health Baptist for treatment except Kernan, who was flown from the scene by helicopter to an out-of-state hospital. He was listed in stable condition Monday morning.

All vehicles except for Spartz’s Ford Escape had to be towed from the scene, and debris littered the interstate for about a quarter of a mile. The interstate was closed for nearly seven hours, Paducah Police said.

The Paducah Police Department’s collision reconstruction team and detectives are investigating.