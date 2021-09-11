UPDATE: 5 in custody after shots fired call, police chase from Marion into Carterville

Five people are in custody after a report of gunshots fired in Marion and a car chase into Carterville that prompted the high school to go under lockdown Saturday afternoon.
The Marion Police Department said in a news release they responded about 1 p.m. to the 900 block of Sherman Drive for a report of shots fired.
A description of the vehicle was provided to responding officers, Marion police said. Officers located a vehicle matching the description and attempted to initiate a stop, but the vehicle refused and fled.
Officers followed the vehicle through Marion and into Carterville to the area of Shawnee Trail Road approximately 1/2 mile north of Route 13.
There, the suspect vehicle ran off the roadway and was involved in a single-vehicle collision, according to police.
Marion police said occupants of the vehicle fled on foot and into a nearby wooded area.
Multiple agencies, K-9 units and air support responded to the area and setup a perimeter, police said.
A search of the mentioned wooded area was conducted, resulting in all five suspects being located and taken into custody.