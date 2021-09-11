 Skip to main content
UPDATE: 5 in custody after shots fired call, police chase from Marion into Carterville
UPDATE: 5 in custody after shots fired call, police chase from Marion into Carterville

Five people are in custody after a report of gunshots fired in Marion and a car chase into Carterville that prompted the high school to go under lockdown Saturday afternoon.  
 
The Marion Police Department said in a news release they responded about 1 p.m. to the 900 block of Sherman Drive for a report of shots fired. 
 
A description of the vehicle was provided to responding officers, Marion police said. Officers located a vehicle matching the description and attempted to initiate a stop, but the vehicle refused and fled. 
 
Officers followed the vehicle through Marion and into Carterville to the area of Shawnee Trail Road approximately 1/2 mile north of Route 13.
There, the suspect vehicle ran off the roadway and was involved in a single-vehicle collision, according to police. 
 
Marion police said occupants of the vehicle fled on foot and into a nearby wooded area.
 
Multiple agencies, K-9 units and air support responded to the area and setup a perimeter, police said.
 
A search of the mentioned wooded area was conducted, resulting in all five suspects being located and taken into custody.
 
This is an ongoing investigation, police said. 
 
Assisting agencies included the Illinois State Police, Williamson County Sheriff's Office, and the police agencies of Carterville, Cambria and Crainville

Several news media and social media reports Saturday noted Carterville High School was placed on lockdown due to a nearby junior high football game happening on campus during the incident.

The Williamson County Sheriff's Department confirmed they assisted in the search and that the scene was being cleared a little after 4 p.m. 

