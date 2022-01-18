UPDATE: Ameren 'confident' that company is not source of widespread natural gas smell

Authorities continue to investigate a natural-gas like smell occurring throughout some counties this morning.
Local dispatchers in Williamson and Franklin Counties have fielded calls of a strange smell throughout the area, according to local fire chiefs.
After investigating, an Ameren spokesperson said the company is confident they are not the source as of Tuesday afternoon.
Local fire agencies, Ameren and Marathon Pipe Line are responding to calls as they search for a cause, authorities said.
Ameren has been looking into the calls since 9 a.m. Tuesday, and they have checked their equipment three times today, Ameren said.
Authorities are having problems receiving high-enough readings to determine the source of smell or to confirm if there is a leak, a West Franklin County Central Dispatch spokesperson said.
There are several possible reasons behind the natural gas smell — including weather and temperature changes around valves, Marion Fire Chief Tim Barnett said.
An investigation into the cause is ongoing.
The story is developing. Check back later for updates.
