UPDATE: Family argument over COVID-19 vaccine led to fatal shooting in Tunnel Hill, sheriff says
breaking topical urgent

Arrest
VIENNA — An alleged argument over the COVID-19 vaccine led to a fatal shooting in Tunnel Hill over the weekend, authorities have confirmed. 

Larry D. Cavitt, 68, of Goreville, was charged with murder Monday in Johnson County Court.

Cavitt, faces two counts of murder, both class M felonies, and aggravated battery with use of a firearm, a class X felony. 

The charges stem from a shooting late Saturday evening in in the 6000 block of Dutchman Lake Road. Cavitt allegedly shot his half-brother Joseph E. Geyman, 51, of Tunnel Hill.

Johnson County Sheriff Pete Sopczak said the men, who lived next door to each other, argued over the COVID-19 vaccine. Cavitt allegedly took out a handgun and shot Geyman in the head. Sopczak said there was no physical altercation. 

Geyman died from injuries sustained by gunfire.

"Joe Geyman was one of the greatest guys around," Sopczak said.

The sheriff said Geyman was a great family man, husband and father of four.

"What makes it so tragic is that is was so senseless. It just makes no sense," Sopczak said. 

He added that Geyman was planning to retire in December. 

Bail was set at $750,000 and Cavitt was ordered to possess no firearms and have no contact with Monica Geyman and four children. He posted bond and was released from Massac County Jail on Tuesday.  

Cavitt’s next court appearance will be a preliminary hearing at 11 a.m. on Sept. 15.

The Johnson County Sheriff’s Department and Illinois State Police are investigating the shooting.

Mourners for SIU student Keeshanna Jackson demand justice
