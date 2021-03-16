UPDATE: Missing woman found dead in field ID'd as 19-year-old from Harrisburg

The woman found dead Sunday has been identified as 19-year-old Mishealia Meredith, of Harrisburg, according to Gallatin County Coroner Tony Cox.

The Illinois State Police's Division of Criminal Investigation Zone 8 said they were called out Sunday to assist the Harrisburg Police Department to investigate the disappearance of a woman.

During the investigation, ISP received information that led them to the 800 block of High Street in Eldorado, where evidence of a homicide was discovered.

Further information was obtained that led to the discovery of Meredith's body in rural Gallatin county.

Cox said Meredith was found near North Pool Road around North Fork Township.

Cox told The Southern he was called out Sunday at about 6:12 p.m. to the scene, which he described as mostly agricultural.

Cox said the place Meredith was found was incredibly rural — the nearest home, Cox said, was a quarter-to-a-half mile away.

He also said there was no evidence on the scene, that he saw, indicating how she may have wound up in field.