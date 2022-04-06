Uptick in arrests after Williamson County Jail lifts COVID-19 restrictions

The Williamson County Jail has lifted its COVID-19 restrictions.

All of the jails restrictions were lifted Friday afternoon. The lifting of the restrictions should lead to a decrease in crime, according to Scott McCabe, Williamson County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy.

“Anytime the officer can take an offender off the street, it's going to reduce the probability of somebody repeating within the next few hours,” McCabe said. “It's going drastically reduce that. So I think in that way, it will definitely benefit the community.”

The lift of the restrictions also allowed police to make a number of arrests they otherwise wouldn’t have been able to.

The Marion Police Department arrested 24 individuals with active arrest warrants on Saturday because of the lack of restrictions, according to a news release.

Marion Police Chief David Fitts and his team is happy with the lifted restrictions and the uptick in arrests because of it.

"It makes it much easier to do our job when we can incarcerate individuals (who) have committed a crime(s) that warrant being locked up," Fitts said. "The way this affected us is we were constantly dealing with the same individuals in arrest situations over and over, many times on the same day, evening, (and) night. This should also make the businesses and residents feel safer that people committing theft/property/battery crimes will now be placed in the jail."

The previous restrictions limited the types of offenses that police could arrest and incarcerate based on severity.

“We have never stopped taking persons for violent offenses,” McCabe said. “Those are offenses where somebody strikes another person, somebody resists the police and somebody pulls a knife on someone and threatens them with it. We never stopped taking those types of offenses during the restrictions. The only crimes that we limited were property crimes, industry or criminal trespass, and some drug offenses we wouldn't take.”

The reason for the limitations wasn’t because of the common misconception that the jail was closed, according to McCabe.

Rather it had to do with the lack of space as a vast number of cells had to be set aside for quarantine and isolation.

“It varied from time to time,” McCabe said. “It was all dependent upon the number of cases of COVID that we had both with correctional staff and our inmate population. We have to quarantine. We have to keep those people (new people) isolated. There are only so many places that we can put them at one point in time. We're responsible for the health and safety of not only the general public but of our staff and our inmate population.”

Now that the restrictions have been lifted, Williamson County State’s Attorney Brandon Zanotti believes that not only will the community be safer but the courts should also go smoother.

“I know there was a lot of frustration amongst local law enforcement and some crime victims with the jail's COVID restrictions, which in turn did make our jobs as prosecutors harder,” Zanotti said. “We saw a lot of people commit more crime when they otherwise would have been in custody but for the jail restrictions. Hopefully, we will see a lot of positive impact on the judicial and criminal justice system, especially the faster movement of cases. Due to the jail COVID restrictions, we saw a lot of backlog in our cases that I think now can start being cleared.”

The Marion Police Department, the Williamson County Jail and the State’s Attorney’s office all seem to be taking a proactive approach since the restriction best summarized by the last line in the police’s news release.

”To the criminals, it’s not safe for you here, we won’t allow you to harbor in our city,” the Marion Police Department said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.