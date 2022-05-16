Use of deadly force deemed justified in Hamilton County case

A McLeansboro cop's use of deadly force in an Oct. 20, 2021 incident with an inmate has been deemed justified by the Hamilton County State's Attorney's Office, according to a news release.

Two officers in total were involved in the incident. Neither will see charges filed against them in relation to the incident.

A suspect, Aaron Sealy, had been arrested on felony charges by McLeansboro City Police Officer Chase Partain, according to a statement from the state's attorney office released Monday.

Sealy was seated in a wooden chair while handcuffed to a wall, but was able to get loose by unscrewing an eye bolt anchored to the wall, according to a news release.

Sealy allegedly jumped up and removed the fire extinguisher from the wall, discharging the chemicals in the room at Partain and a sheriff's deputy.

Both officers told Sealy to drop the extinguisher multiple times and not to discharge it.

After Sealy failed to listen to the officers' commands, he discharged the chemicals into the room, making it difficult for officers to see or breath.

Both officers shot at Sealy and he was hit by one bullet.

The officers rendered aid to Sealy and called an ambulance to transfer him to Hamilton Memorial Hospital, where he was stabilized. He was then transferred to Carbondale Memorial Hospital.

The state's attorney's office said fire extinguishers have been recognized as dangerous weapons in past Illinois court cases.

"The issue here is whether deadly force was an appropriate response to the assault and battery with the fire extinguisher that the prisoner had utilized as a dangerous weapon. Objectively, any reasonable officer would have appropriately believed that the prisoner had intent to inflict serious harm that could result in death," the state's attorney's office wrote.

The state's attorney's office deemed the use of deadly force "entirely appropriate" because the officers explicitly described difficulty breathing, burning eyes and inability to see due to the prisoner's use of the chemical foam.

"Such a temporary incapacity could have easily led to the prison disarming the deputies and using their service weapons against them — or simply subjected them to bludgeoning by the prison with the fire extinguisher itself," the state's attorney wrote.

The Illinois State Police conducted the investigation and an independent review was done by the Illinois Appellate Prosecutor's Office.

Sealy has been charged with two counts of aggravated battery.

