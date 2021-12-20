 Skip to main content
Jefferson County

Victim identified after boat capsized in Belle Rive

  • Updated
James Likens.

A portrait of James Likens.

JEFFERSON COUNTY – One person has been found dead after a boat capsized in a Belle Rive Sunday.

Jefferson Fire Protection District One was dispatched at 12:08 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 19, to a report of a capsized boat that had two passengers, Jefferson FPD said.

Once on the scene, authorities found one individual was out of the water while James Likens, 66, of Bonnie, had not resurfaced.

The Benton Fire Department dive team soon arrived on scene, and two divers began searching for Likens with the last known location provided by Jefferson FPD.

Divers continued searching for 45 minutes until the boats arrived.

At this point, the search changed from a rescue mission to a recovery mission, authorities said. 

Three boats with sonar and additional divers were deployed to continue the search efforts.

Divers were able to successful retrieve Likens.

The Benton, Fairfield City, Fairfield Rural, Wayne City, Mt. Vernon, and Waltonville fire departments among others added Jefferson FPD in the search and recovery mission.

