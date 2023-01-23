Victim in Carbondale shooting identified by Illinois State Police

CARBONDALE — Illinois State Police have identified Robert Delmore Jr., 26, of Carbondale as the victim of a weekend shooting at University Village, an apartment complex just off the campus of Southern Illinois University.

Carbondale police officers responded to the 800 block of East Grand Avenue at 1:27 a.m. Saturday in reference to a death investigation. Officers found a deceased male with a gunshot wound inside an apartment.

Carbondale Police Department requested the Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) investigate the shooting.

A suspect has not yet been identified. The investigation is still ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Illinois State Police Zone 7 Investigations at (618) 542-2171, the City of Carbondale Police Department at (618) 549-2121, the Carbondale/SIU Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (618) 549-COPS (2677) or the Murphysboro/Jackson County anonymous tip line at (618) 687-COPS (2677).

— Marilyn Halstead, The Southern