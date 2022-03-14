 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Victim in Fairfield death investigation has been identified

FAIRFIELD – Authorities are investigating the death of a man in Fairfield.

Trask Smith, 27, was found dead at approximately 8 a.m. Saturday, March 12, near the 600 block of Southeast 4th Street, Illinois State Police said.

The official cause and manner of death have not been released.

Once a full autopsy and toxicology report have been conducted, the results will be released by the Wayne County Coroner’s office, ISP said.

ISP Division of Criminal Investigation Zone 8 was requested to conduct the investigation by the Fairfield Police Department.

The investigation is ongoing.

