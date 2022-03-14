Victim in Fairfield death investigation has been identified

FAIRFIELD – Authorities are investigating the death of a man in Fairfield.
Trask Smith, 27, was found dead at approximately 8 a.m. Saturday, March 12, near the 600 block of Southeast 4th Street, Illinois State Police said.
The official cause and manner of death have not been released.
Once a full autopsy and toxicology report have been conducted, the results will be released by the Wayne County Coroner’s office, ISP said.
ISP Division of Criminal Investigation Zone 8 was requested to conduct the investigation by the Fairfield Police Department.
The investigation is ongoing.
makayla.holder@thesouthern.com
1-618-351-5823