CARBONDALE — At approximately 3:50 p.m. Wednesday, officers of the Carbondale Police Department responded to the 500 block of East Willow Street in reference to a gunshot victim.

Officers located the victim and rendered emergency medical aid. The victim was taken to Memorial Hospital of Carbondale for treatment of non-life threatening gunshot wounds.

Carbondale Police Chief Stan Reno said the victim is recuperating at the hospital.

Police did not provide any suspect information at this time. The investigation revealed that the shooting is the result of a dispute among acquaintances.

The investigation is active and ongoing. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department and the Jackson County State’s Attorney’s Office are assisting with the investigation.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact the City of Carbondale Police Department at 618-549-2121 or the Carbondale/SIU Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 618-549-COPS (2677) or the Murphysboro/Jackson County anonymous tip line at 618-687-COPS (2677).

Anonymous tips may also be made online by selecting the “Crime Stoppers” tab located on the police department’s main page.

— Marilyn Halstead, The Southern