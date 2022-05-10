Victims announced in Saturday Jackson County fire

JACKSON COUNTY – The identities have been announced of the two people that were found dead following a house fire Saturday.
Cynthia and Jackson Clendenin were found dead following a structure fire in rural Rockwood, police said.
At 6:29 p.m. the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call about the fire.
Upon arrival, first responders found the home engulfed in flames.
Preliminary findings showed that two people died in the fire, police said.
Their names have been withheld by police pending next of kin notification.
The following agencies assisted with the fire: Campbell Hill Fire Department, Jackson County Ambulance Service, Ava Fire Department, Steelville Fire Department, Sparta Fire Department, Chester Fire Department, Percy Fire Department, Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and the Illinois State Fire Marshal.
An investigation into the fire is ongoing.
Cities with the most residents in need of rental assistance
Cities With the Most Residents in Need of Rental Assistance
Photo Credit: fizkes / Shutterstock
Amid
historically high levels of inflation, U.S. households are feeling increased financial pressure from rising costs for food, transportation, and especially housing. For many households, increases in housing costs have been particularly challenging, with the average monthly rent nationwide rising 14.1% in 2021.
Due to concerns about household economic security during the COVID-19 pandemic, policymakers have made relief for housing costs a priority in their response. Congress has allocated
more than $46 billion to fund rental assistance programs over the last two years, and many states have used other state or federal dollars to provide additional support.
But needs for rental assistance have varied across the U.S., and not all renters who need assistance have been able to obtain it. As of early 2022, 16.8% of renter households reported that they were behind on rent payments, but only 12.9% of renters have applied for assistance programs and only 5% of renters have received assistance. Nearly two in five applications for assistance are denied.
This has been particularly challenging for certain demographic and economic groups. According to
survey data from the U.S. Census Bureau, renters from low-income households and racial and ethnic minorities have been most likely to seek out rental assistance. By income, 20% of renters earning less than $25,000 per year applied for rental assistance, compared to just 2.4% of those earning above $200,000 per year. And among racial and ethnic groups, Black renters were by far the most likely to apply for rental assistance at 24.3%—nearly twice as much as the next-highest group, Hispanic or Latino (13.6%), and more than 2.5 times the rate for respondents identifying as White (9.9%) and Asian (8.7%).
Shutterstock
Minority and low income renters were more likely to apply for assistance
These demographic and economic factors have some impact on the locations where renters report applying for assistance. States with lower typical incomes and higher populations of racial and ethnic minorities, like Arkansas and Louisiana, are among the leading states for rental assistance applications.
But other factors are at play as well. States with higher shares of rental assistance applications like Alaska and Hawaii have higher costs of living than many other parts of the country due to their more remote locations. Residents’ difficulties affording regular expenses may have encouraged more renters to seek financial assistance in these areas. Variation in how easily or quickly states process rental assistance applications may also affect people’s likelihood of applying. Ten states approve less than half of rental assistance applications, even though some of these locations have relatively high shares of renters applying or who report being behind on rent.
Alaskan renters were the most likely to apply for assistance
At the metro level, the picture for rental assistance is similarly complex. A mix of demographic and economic characteristics, cost of living, and approval processes is affecting how many renters are applying for and receiving rental assistance, from high-cost metros like New York and Seattle, to economically distressed locales like Detroit.
The data used in this analysis is from the U.S. Census Bureau’s
. To determine the locations where the most renters applied for assistance, researchers at Household Pulse Survey Porch calculated the percentage of renters that applied for assistance between January and February of 2022. In the event of a tie, the location with the higher percentage of renters that received assistance was ranked higher. Only U.S. states and the 15 major metros with available data from the Household Pulse Survey were included in this analysis.
Here are the major metropolitan areas where the most renters applied for assistance.
15. Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH
Photo Credit: CO Leong / Shutterstock
Percentage of renters that applied for assistance: 7.9% Percentage of renters that received assistance: 1.6% Approval rate for rental assistance applicants: 26.5% Percentage of renters behind on rent: 12.2%
Shutterstock
14. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA
Photo Credit: ESB Professional / Shutterstock
Percentage of renters that applied for assistance: 8.4% Percentage of renters that received assistance: 1.4% Approval rate for rental assistance applicants: 46.8% Percentage of renters behind on rent: 11.2%
Shutterstock
13. Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ
Photo Credit: Sean Pavone / Shutterstock
Percentage of renters that applied for assistance: 8.4% Percentage of renters that received assistance: 3.8% Approval rate for rental assistance applicants: 58.9% Percentage of renters behind on rent: 10.8%
Shutterstock
12. Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA
Photo Credit: Steve Minkler / Shutterstock
Percentage of renters that applied for assistance: 8.7% Percentage of renters that received assistance: 2.9% Approval rate for rental assistance applicants: 55.4% Percentage of renters behind on rent: 20.1%
Shutterstock
11. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV
Photo Credit: Andrei Medvedev / Shutterstock
Percentage of renters that applied for assistance: 10.5% Percentage of renters that received assistance: 5.4% Approval rate for rental assistance applicants: 83.1% Percentage of renters behind on rent: 13.5%
Shutterstock
10. San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA
Photo Credit: yhelfman / Shutterstock
Percentage of renters that applied for assistance: 11.7% Percentage of renters that received assistance: 4.7% Approval rate for rental assistance applicants: 67.1% Percentage of renters behind on rent: 11.4%
Shutterstock
9. Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL
Photo Credit: Sean Pavone / Shutterstock
Percentage of renters that applied for assistance: 12.0% Percentage of renters that received assistance: 3.1% Approval rate for rental assistance applicants: 38.3% Percentage of renters behind on rent: 18.4%
Shutterstock
8. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA
Photo Credit: Eric Urquhart / Shutterstock
Percentage of renters that applied for assistance: 12.1% Percentage of renters that received assistance: 5.1% Approval rate for rental assistance applicants: 63.2% Percentage of renters behind on rent: 16.0%
Shutterstock
7. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA
Photo Credit: ESB Professional / Shutterstock
Percentage of renters that applied for assistance: 12.2% Percentage of renters that received assistance: 3.2% Approval rate for rental assistance applicants: 47.7% Percentage of renters behind on rent: 15.2%
Shutterstock
6. Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD
Photo Credit: Sean Pavone / Shutterstock
Percentage of renters that applied for assistance: 13.3% Percentage of renters that received assistance: 2.8% Approval rate for rental assistance applicants: 45.3% Percentage of renters behind on rent: 17.1%
Shutterstock
5. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
Photo Credit: D Guest Smith / Shutterstock
Percentage of renters that applied for assistance: 14.9% Percentage of renters that received assistance: 5.4% Approval rate for rental assistance applicants: 65.1% Percentage of renters behind on rent: 11.8%
Shutterstock
4. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX
Photo Credit: Tomas Simkus / Shutterstock
Percentage of renters that applied for assistance: 16.0% Percentage of renters that received assistance: 2.3% Approval rate for rental assistance applicants: 22.4% Percentage of renters behind on rent: 21.5%
Shutterstock
3. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI
Photo Credit: wonderlustpicstravel / Shutterstock
Percentage of renters that applied for assistance: 16.4% Percentage of renters that received assistance: 8.8% Approval rate for rental assistance applicants: 86.4% Percentage of renters behind on rent: 21.9%
Shutterstock
2. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA
Photo Credit: William Perugini / Shutterstock
Percentage of renters that applied for assistance: 17.2% Percentage of renters that received assistance: 5.9% Approval rate for rental assistance applicants: 57.7% Percentage of renters behind on rent: 29.3%
Shutterstock
1. Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI
Photo Credit: Mrbrown928 / Shutterstock
Percentage of renters that applied for assistance: 19.0% Percentage of renters that received assistance: 10.2% Approval rate for rental assistance applicants: 81.1% Percentage of renters behind on rent: 25.8%
Shutterstock
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.