Victims announced in Saturday Jackson County fire

  • Updated
JACKSON COUNTY – The identities have been announced of the two people that were found dead following a house fire Saturday.

Cynthia and Jackson Clendenin were found dead following a structure fire in rural Rockwood, police said.

At 6:29 p.m. the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call about the fire.

Upon arrival, first responders found the home engulfed in flames.

Preliminary findings showed that two people died in the fire, police said.

Their names have been withheld by police pending next of kin notification.

The following agencies assisted with the fire: Campbell Hill Fire Department, Jackson County Ambulance Service, Ava Fire Department, Steelville Fire Department, Sparta Fire Department, Chester Fire Department, Percy Fire Department, Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and the Illinois State Fire Marshal.

An investigation into the fire is ongoing.

