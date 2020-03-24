Video shows crowd gathered Monday as Carbondale police attempted to arrest shooting suspect

CARBONDALE — A Carbondale man was arrested Monday after a reported shooting incident led to an hourslong standoff with police.

The Carbondale Police Department issued a news release Tuesday stating that at around 3:15 p.m. officers responded to the 400 block of East Ashley Street in reference to a report of shots fired. After investigating, officers learned there was a dispute between William J. Stewart, 27, and an acquaintance that led to shots being fired. No one was injured, according to the release.

The release said Stewart was found to have fled into an apartment in the 400 block of East Chestnut Street. After securing the residence, the release said, officers began negotiating with the suspect. The release said a warrant for his arrest and a search warrant were approved and eventually served around 8:30 p.m. by the police department's Special Response Team. Stewart was eventually taken out of the residence and charged with possession of firearm by a felon and aggravated discharge of a firearm.

The last 90 minutes of the incident were apparently livestreamed on Facebook. The video shows a long standoff with police outside a duplex. A loud bang and flash were seen in one of the residences and was met with a loud commotion from a crowd that had gathered to watch.

When asked questions about enforcement of social distancing and the governor’s COVID-19 stay-at-home order regarding the crowd at the scene Monday, as well as questions about what led to the escalation and the need for the Special Response Team, representatives from the Carbondale Police declined to comment.

