Vienna's Bob Harper Ford dealership destroyed in Friday fire

The Office of the State Fire Marshal is investigating a Friday fire that left a Vienna car dealership a total loss.

A news release the Vienna Fire Department sent Tuesday said a call came in around 7:38 p.m. Friday reporting a commercial structure fire at Bob Harper Ford in Vienna. There was heavy smoke and fire throughout the building when first responders arrived on the scene, according to the release.

The release said mutual aid was provided by nine regional departments including Buncombe Fire, Cypress Fire, Goreville Fire, New Burnside Fire, Pope County Fire Protection District, Lake of Egypt Fire Protection District, Massac County Fire Protection District, Carrier Mills Fire and Stonefort Fire Department. It also said there were a total of 21 fire apparatuses from 10 fire departments with over 70 firefighters on the scene. The building is a total loss.

The release said there were no injuries. Crews were on the scene until 2:16 a.m. Saturday.

A determination of what caused the fire is still under investigation. Vienna Fire Chief Brent Williams said it was unclear when the results of the fire marshal’s investigation will be available.

— Isaac Smith

