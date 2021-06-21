Watch now: $7 million budgeted for new Mount Vernon police station

“We just don’t have space to do those kinds of things,” he said.

There’s also the issue of separating witnesses, suspects and victims adequately and providing more comforting spaces for victims of sexual assault. The list of needs is long, and Page said the old building is just too small.

Page said another consideration for the new station would be a private place for the city’s tactical team to get ready before serving warrants and making other calls. Currently they do this in the parking lot of the police station, in full view of the public. Page said this has led to social media posts he worries could tip off those committing crimes.

“Looked like somebody was going to be hit this morning,” he recalled one recent post saying. He said photographs and even live videos of the tactical team heading out have been posted.

Bechtel and Page also said one of the chief goals for the new station is to have a multi-use facility room that would serve as an emergency operation center in the event of a disaster.

So, Page and Bechtel said, in April the Farnsworth Group, a national engineering firm, was chosen to begin design work. Also in recent months, Holland Construction Services, from Swansea, was hired to manage the construction project.