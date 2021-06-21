Watch now: $7 million budgeted for new Mount Vernon police station

MOUNT VERNON — After 42 years, the Mount Vernon Police Department has outgrown its station — and city leaders are excited to begin building a new one.
Originally a car dealership, the current 211 N. 10th St. station has presented accessibility and safety challenges. Chief Trent Page said the very infrastructure of the building also is having critical issues. Most notably, Page said, the sewer system has major issues that would require the concrete floor of the building to be ripped up in order to be fixed.
That seems less than worthwhile considering the lack of modern or adequately-sized facilities in the current building. This was noted as far back as 2006 when, according to City Manager Mary Ellen Bechtel, the need was placed in the city’s comprehensive plan.
“It’s been in the plan … for the city of Mount Vernon for a very long time,” Bechtel said.
She said the conversation to build the new station began in earnest last year. The city has budgeted $7 million for it with no opposition from council, Bechtel said. She said this is all city-backed money right now, though it is researching and applying for grants to try and offset that cost.
Page said the 12,000-square-foot dealership-turned-police-station can host at maximum 10 people for special meetings and said defensive training has to be done in the locker room, which doesn’t offer much space to train.
“We just don’t have space to do those kinds of things,” he said.
Following 16 months of a pandemic, people joked about what could possibly happen next.
There’s also the issue of separating witnesses, suspects and victims adequately and providing more comforting spaces for victims of sexual assault. The list of needs is long, and Page said the old building is just too small.
Page said another consideration for the new station would be a private place for the city’s tactical team to get ready before serving warrants and making other calls. Currently they do this in the parking lot of the police station, in full view of the public. Page said this has led to social media posts he worries could tip off those committing crimes.
Become a member of The Southern and support local journalism. Get a digital subscription at $3 for your first three months. Learn more here.
“Looked like somebody was going to be hit this morning,” he recalled one recent post saying. He said photographs and even live videos of the tactical team heading out have been posted.
Bechtel and Page also said one of the chief goals for the new station is to have a multi-use facility room that would serve as an emergency operation center in the event of a disaster.
So, Page and Bechtel said, in April the Farnsworth Group, a national engineering firm, was chosen to begin design work. Also in recent months, Holland Construction Services, from Swansea, was hired to manage the construction project.
The new station will be built at the corner of 27th and Logan streets.
Bechtel said the current timeline for the project is to have the design completed by the fall, in time to send out requests for proposals. She said the goal is to have construction begin in 2022 and for the facility to be opened in 2023.
618-351-5823
On Twitter: @ismithreports