Watch now: 'Black Lives Matter' protesters met by 'Blue Lives Matter' cluster in Herrin

“There was no reason for them to throw him to the ground and (stun him with a Taser) twice,” Mays said. “He pulled into his driveway, he wasn’t running and it’s just, it’s past time for us to start standing up and speak out for what’s wrong.”

“The entire system needs to be reformed,” Mays continued. “We definitely need to start using social workers for mental health calls. We need to become more of a community instead of treating everyone like criminals. We need to know that everyone’s human and it’s just time to stop all of the excessive force and people getting killed for no reason over police encounters.”

Darlene Roper, of Marion, said the officers involved in Crawford’s arrest didn’t charge at him and stun him because they were afraid of him; they did so because he disobeyed their authority.

“They treat us like we’re not humans,” Roper said. “And I’m just sick and tired of seeing how the police get away with it time and time again, how the police get away with excessive force — not just on African Americans but on everybody. You’re policing our community. You treat us with respect and dignity. Don't treat us like we’re inhuman.”