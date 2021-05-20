WATCH NOW: Can you help identify this suspect? Marion cops investigate truck theft

MARION — Police are investigating after two people allegedly stole a truck Thursday night in Marion.

The red 2007 Chevrolet truck had Bill Lowe Painting signs on the sides and tailgate, according to a news release from the Marion Police Department.

The theft occurred at 10:25 p.m. in the parking lot of Small’s Food, 1005 E. Main St., police said.

The truck was stolen by a man in the company of a white female, police said. No additional descriptions of the suspect were provided, though video was obtained of the female suspect.

The Marion Police Department is requesting assistance in identifying the female suspect. Anyone with information should call 618-993-2124.

