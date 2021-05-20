 Skip to main content
WATCH NOW: Can you help identify this suspect? Marion cops investigate truck theft
The Marion Police Department is investigating the theft of a red 2007 Chevrolet truck with Bill Lowe Painting signs on the sides and tailgate. Anyone with information, please call 618-993-2124.

MARION — Police are investigating after two people allegedly stole a truck Thursday night in Marion. 

The red 2007 Chevrolet truck had Bill Lowe Painting signs on the sides and tailgate, according to a news release from the Marion Police Department.

The theft occurred at 10:25 p.m. in the parking lot of Small’s Food, 1005 E. Main St., police said.

The truck was stolen by a man in the company of a white female, police said. No additional descriptions of the suspect were provided, though video was obtained of the female suspect.

The Marion Police Department is requesting assistance in identifying the female suspect.  Anyone with information should call 618-993-2124.

