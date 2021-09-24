Watch now: Carbondale forum addresses uptick in gun violence

CARBONDALE — The fall semester at Southern Illinois University started off with the shooting death of a freshman in an act that injured three others. In recent months, the number of gun-related and shooting incidents in the region have increased

The Carbondale Public Library on Thursday hosted "Community Conversation: Gun Violence Prevention Through Community Engagement" featuring State’s Attorney Joe Cervantez; founder of the group Carbondale United Nancy Maxwell; Clare Killman from the Dispute Resolution Institute; Chastity Mays from A Gift of Love; Aaron Lee from the Dentmon Center; Dollean York-Anderson, who spoke on restorative justice; and Diana Brawley Sussman, who spoke about the Cure Violence program.

The forum follows the death of 18-year-old Keeshanna Jackson, who was killed after the first week of fall classes. There is still no available suspect information in her case.

One of the main themes of the discussion was that gun violence in the community is more common than it used to be and it seems to be part of a larger cycle.

Cervantez said after reviewing the cases that come across his desk, he began to notice the same individuals committing the same crimes repeatedly.

“We can link several of the crimes to just dozens of individuals and looking into it, many of them were in our juvenile justice system right here in Jackson County,'' Cervantez said. “Also, all of them were in school, were chronically truant, and had contact with law enforcement while they were in school.”

Cervantez said to combat these issues there needs to be a process that begins mentoring and caring for individuals while they are still in the school system.

Lee said the Dentmon Center is hoping to offer more mentorship opportunities for youth in the area, including some in conjunction with the State’s Attorney’s Office.

These include a “Black Men’s Brunch” where the group hopes to gather 100 Black men in the community to sign up to mentor youth for a year, hosting midnight basketball from midnight to 3 a.m. at the center which is considered peak crime hours in many cities and to offer advice and guidance to kids ages 12-18.

Maxwell, a local activist, spoke about how shortly after forming Carbondale United she lost a child in the area to gun violence and said when Jackson died, she felt that same grief again.

“I moved here originally from Chicago to bring my kids to a better life, a quieter life. And now that doesn't seem to be the option,” Maxwell said. “This seems to be mirroring the actions and events that were happening in Chicago then. And I feel like if we don't get a hold of this right now, it's gonna only get worse. I don't want to see another child die.”

Killman from the Dispute Resolution Institute said one of the reasons those in the community turn to guns is because they weren’t taught the proper ways to resolve disputes. She said the Dispute Resolution Institute she works with is hoping to help the community find better ways to solve these problems and the institute is looking for volunteers in the area.

Mays and York echoed this sentiment and York said she is working to establish a restorative justice program with local churches where when someone commits an offense relating to conflict, the Carbondale police refer them to a local church for restorative justice training where they learn to work out their disputes constructively.

