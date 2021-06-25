Watch now: Carbondale reacts to Chauvin sentence

Community organizer and Carbondale Councilwoman Ginger Rye Sanders said Chauvin should have received the maximum sentence.

“I just do not believe if the circumstances were different — if it were a Black police officer kneeling on a white man’s neck — I think they would have thrown the book at him. In fact I know they would,” she said.

Floyd family members on Friday also said they were disappointed the sentence wasn't longer, even as legal experts and others pointed out that it is extremely rare for a police officer to be prosecuted, convicted and handed a prison term that heavy.

“Just because it’s the most time doesn’t mean it’s enough time," said Nekima Levy Armstrong, a Minneapolis protest leader.

The punishment came after Chauvin broke his more than yearlong silence in court to offer condolences to the Floyd family and say he hopes more information coming out will eventually give them “some peace of mind.”

Chauvin, who did not testify at his trial, in court on Friday removed his mask and turned toward the Floyd family, speaking only briefly because of what he called “some additional legal matters at hand” — an apparent reference to the federal civil rights trial he still faces.