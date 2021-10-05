Watch now: Cop wrestles teen girl to the ground for alleged trespassing, refusing to ID herself

CARBONDALE ― A viral video with more than 10,000 views and hundreds of recent shares on social media shows a Carbondale officer attempting to detain a young, Black teenage girl at a Casey’s General Store.

According to the video, he then wrestles her to the ground and threatens to use a stun gun on her. Other teens in the video can be seen recording from a distance, while calling the officer “racist.”

Carbondale Police Chief Stan Reno said police originally responded to the area for a report of trespassing.

"The business called because the suspect was banned and the suspect returned resulting in a trespassing complaint," Reno said.

Reno said the department has a policy to review all use-of-force incidents, noting that Carbondale officers are trained to only use force as a last resort in response to non-compliance.

"Officers are required to follow our Use of Force Policy that can be found on our website," he said in an email.

The video, only 56 seconds long, does not appear to show the teen harming the officer when he slams her to the ground. At the time of the altercation, she is arguing with him and says he is “racist.” According to the video, the officer then grabs the back of her hoodie and pushes her to the concrete, landing on top of her.

“You are going to get tased if you don’t stop,” the officer says as he rolls her over and pins her down.

Other teens can be heard in the background screaming that he is “doing too much.”

According to a news release from the department, officers responded at 3:21 p.m. Sept. 23 to 100 block of North Giant City Road in reference to a trespassing complaint.

When the initial responding officer arrived, he met with an employee who identified the individual that was trespassing, police said.

The officer attempted to make contact with the individual in order to investigate the complaint further, but the suspect refused to talk to the officer and refused to give an identity, according to the release.

"The officer attempted to reason with the person, who was later identified as a juvenile. The suspect refused to comply, at which time the officer was of the opinion that the use of force was necessary to arrest the suspect. The officer, who was alone at the time, responded to the resistance of the suspect. An off-duty officer with another agency assisted with controlling a crowd of people that subsequently formed," the release stated.

The case is being reviewed by the Jackson County State’s Attorney’s Office for consideration of charges of trespassing, resisting a peace officer and aggravated battery to a police officer, according to the department.

Jackson County State’s Attorney Joe Cervantez said he was unable to confirm or deny any details of case because the female suspect is a juvenile.

Nancy Maxwell, a former police officer and founder of the Southern Illinois Unity Coalition, said the video horrified her.

“That's, that's most definitely not the protocol. In fact, restraining somebody, putting them down on the ground, that's supposed to be the last-ditch effort if you ... as the officer feels threatened, or you feel that the public safety is in jeopardy,” Maxwell said. “None of that was the case. (There) is so many other ways, different scenarios that could have came up without her ending up on the ground.”

Maxwell said the community cannot let this incident slide.

“I feel like if we don't speak up now, if we don't say nothing right now, we are not at the high level of police brutality that other cities are at but I can see us climbing towards this way if something doesn't happen now,” Maxwell said. “We can no longer be quiet in southern Illinois we got to speak loud and make sure we are heard.”

The Southern Illinois Sunrise Movement is posting on social media and asking the community to call Chief Reno to file a complaint regarding the incident.

