WATCH NOW: Investigation launched after Marion cop seen punching suspect outside Pookie's Bar

MARION — Marion police have opened an investigation into an officer’s use of force after video circulating on social media over the weekend appeared to show an officer repeatedly punching a suspect who was later stunned with a Taser.
Bystander video obtained by The Southern appears to show three officers attempting to detain a white suspect who is on the pavement in front of Pookie’s Bar in Marion.
One officer is then seen repeatedly punching the suspect in the back, according to the video.
In two separate moments, he appears to deliver several blows to the suspect's body before another officer comes to use a Taster on the person — it appeared that officers struggled to put the person’s hands behind their back to be handcuffed, according to the video.
Department officials released their version of events in a media statement Sunday.
Authorities were called Friday at 11:51 p.m. to investigate bottles being thrown at motorists from a rooftop near the Marion post office, according to the release.
A man who was not involved in the initial call allegedly began interfering with the investigation, police said. He allegedly exhibited “hostile behavior," according to an officer’s report.
An officer approached the man who then attempted to re-enter Pookie’s before being denied entry, according to police department's narrative.
Police allege that the man shoved a bartender in an attempt to reenter the bar.
“Officers then used force to take the male into custody (for Battery) and remove him from the premises,” the MPD news release said.
“The male was taken to the ground but refused to comply with officers' verbal commands and lawful orders to release his hands from under his body so that handcuffs could be properly applied,” the release said.
“After verbal commands and closed hand strikes failed an officer used his department issued taser and was able to place the male into handcuffs and take him into custody," the release continued.
Marion police said the department is opening an investigation into the matter "based on concerns raised on social media regarding our officers handling of the interaction, as well as the appropriateness of the use of force,' the release stated.
As part of the investigation, MPD will review "all available facts and evidence including witness statements as well as videos posted to social media. Additional information will be provided as the investigation continues."
Further information, including the suspect's name and formal charges, was not immediately available.
This story is developing. Check back later for updates.
