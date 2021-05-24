WATCH NOW: Investigation launched after Marion cop seen punching suspect outside Pookie's Bar

Police allege that the man shoved a bartender in an attempt to reenter the bar.

“Officers then used force to take the male into custody (for Battery) and remove him from the premises,” the MPD news release said.

“The male was taken to the ground but refused to comply with officers' verbal commands and lawful orders to release his hands from under his body so that handcuffs could be properly applied,” the release said.

“After verbal commands and closed hand strikes failed an officer used his department issued taser and was able to place the male into handcuffs and take him into custody," the release continued.

Marion police said the department is opening an investigation into the matter "based on concerns raised on social media regarding our officers handling of the interaction, as well as the appropriateness of the use of force,' the release stated.

As part of the investigation, MPD will review "all available facts and evidence including witness statements as well as videos posted to social media. Additional information will be provided as the investigation continues."

Further information, including the suspect's name and formal charges, was not immediately available.

This story is developing. Check back later for updates.

