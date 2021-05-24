WATCH NOW: Marion cop seen punching suspect outside Pookie's Bar; investigation underway

The affidavit, written by the MPD officer, said Brown was first seen by police in a dark alley near the location of the original complaint.

He had a beer in each hand, according to the officer. After being told to pour out the beers, the officer stated that Brown acted “with hostility” and started to walk away.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Brown, after a small struggle, eventually went back inside the bar before returning some time later, again with two bottles of beer, according to the officer, court documents state.

The officer said Brown eventually came to stand in the middle of Madison Street, screaming profanities at officers who were still investigating the original call, court documents state.

Brown attempted to go back inside via the Pookie's patio but was blocked by a bartender. The reporting officer said the suspect allegedly shoved the bartender to regain entry to Pookie's.

The MPD officer reported the conflict in court documents:

“Officer Gott grabbed one (of) his arms. Brown then grabbed one of the poles on the patio, and refused to place his hands behind his back. I struck his right arm to remove his arm from the pole, and Brown was taken to the ground.