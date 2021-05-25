WATCH NOW: Marion cops seen in video punching, using Taser on suspect remain on the job, chief says

MARION — Marion Police Chief David Fitts said the officers seen in a bystander video Friday punching and using a Taser on a suspect have not been placed on administrative leave.

“None of them were and they’re not going to be,” Fitts told The Southern Tuesday.

Bystander video obtained by The Southern appears to show three officers attempting to detain a white suspect, Jeramey K. Brown, 22, of Benton, on the pavement in front of Pookie’s Bar in Marion Friday.

One officer is then seen repeatedly punching Brown in the back, the video appears to show.

In two separate moments, one officer appears to deliver several blows to Brown's body before another officer uses a Taser on him — it appeared that officers struggled to put Brown's hands behind his back to be handcuffed, according to the video.

Fitts was emphatic when asked whether any of the officers had been placed on leave.

