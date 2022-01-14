Watch now: Marion police release hit-and-run video footage

MARION — Police have released footage of a Jan. 2 hit-and-run in hopes the public can help identify the truck driver involved.

Marion Police Detective Sgt. TJ Warren said that at about 7 p.m. Jan. 2 the Marion Fire Department was responding to a call at the intersection of Court and Boyton streets.

The truck involved in the crash was stopped at the intersection spotlight with a passenger car stopped behind it. As the fire department personnel were making the turn onto Boyton, the stopped truck backed up to make room for the fire truck to turn.

The truck then backed into the front of the passenger, causing damage, and turned left onto Court Street. He left the scene southbound.

Police released a photo and video surveillance from the incident.

Anyone with information in regards to the owner of the truck should contact the Marion Police Department at 618-993-2124.

