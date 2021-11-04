 Skip to main content
Watch now: Suspect at large after reaching into child’s bedroom, Marion cops say

An unknown suspect is still at large after opening a child’s bedroom window and reaching inside, according to a law enforcement news release.

At 1:20 a.m. Monday, Nov. 1, an individual reached into the bedroom of a juvenile and stole property from the room in the 400 block of South Vicksburg Street.

The suspect then fled the residence, but was captured on surveillance video doing so.

Anyone with information on the identity of the subject should contact the Marion Police Department at 618-993-2124.

