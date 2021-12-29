Wayne County sheriff's shot, killed overnight identified

WAYNE COUNTY – Authorities have identified the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office deputy who was shot and killed overnight in Illinois near the Indiana border.

At approximately 5 a.m. Wednesday, Deputy Sean Riley was responding to a motorist assist on Interstate 64 near the Illinois/Indiana border, the Wayne County Sheriff Christ Otey said in a statement Wednesday.

When another officer arrived at the scene, they discovered Riley dead, Otey said.

His squad car was missing from the scene. It was found abandoned on I-64, Otey said.

Law enforcement could be seen Wednesday investigating the scene of a carjacking and shooting at a QuikTrip in St. Peters in connection with the incident.

Officials believe the suspect was the same person who fatally shot the deputy, a St. Peters police spokesperson said.

St. Peters police spokeswoman Officer Melissa Doss said a man carjacked and shot another person shortly after 7 a.m. at a QuikTrip at 391 Main Street in St. Peters. He then drove away and was later spotted on surveillance video in O'Fallon, Missouri, in a white Nissan Titan truck with a Missouri license plate 0WEA43.

The man is described as a white male, last seen wearing a light gray hoodie, backpack and black shoes. He should be considered armed and dangerous, St. Peters police said.

Both eastbound and westbound lanes on Interstate 64 near the Illinois and Indiana border between mile marker 110 and 130 were closed due to a police investigation, according to the Illinois Department of Transportation website, as of 8:44 a.m. Wednesday.

The westbound I-64 lanes in Indiana are now open, but traffic is being diverted onto Illinois Highway 1, Ringle said on Twitter.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information should contact the Illinois State Police at 217-524-2500.

Katie Kull of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch contributed to this report.

This story is developing. Check back later for updates.

