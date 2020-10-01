Wednesday shooting damages car in Carbondale; no injuries reported

Carbondale Police are seeking information about a report of gunshots on North Wall Street Wednesday.
According to a Thursday news release from the Carbondale Police Department, officers responded at about 9:30 p.m. Wednesday to the 200 block of North Wall Street in response to a report of shots fired. Witnesses told investigators that unknown subjects fired shots in the area from a moving vehicle, which struck another vehicle in the area. There were no injuries reported as a result of the incident.
Anyone with information is asked to contact CPD at 618-457-3200 or Crime Stoppers at 618-549-2677.
— The Southern
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.