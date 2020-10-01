 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wednesday shooting damages car in Carbondale; no injuries reported
0 comments
Carbondale

Wednesday shooting damages car in Carbondale; no injuries reported

{{featured_button_text}}

Carbondale Police are seeking information about a report of gunshots on North Wall Street Wednesday.

According to a Thursday news release from the Carbondale Police Department, officers responded at about 9:30 p.m. Wednesday to the 200 block of North Wall Street in response to a report of shots fired. Witnesses told investigators that unknown subjects fired shots in the area from a moving vehicle, which struck another vehicle in the area. There were no injuries reported as a result of the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact CPD at 618-457-3200 or Crime Stoppers at 618-549-2677.

— The Southern

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Bryant proposes to reopen and repurpose Illinois Youth Center in Murphysboro

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News