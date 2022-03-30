West Frankfort family seeking donations after two fires destroy their home

WEST FRANKFORT – "This is what happened to my home. It's all gone. Everything. Just burnt to a crisp," Sam McKinnies' voice can be heard saying on video as he pans his cellphone camera over the wreckage.

The family’s house was destroyed Friday and almost all was lost in the blaze, McKinnies recently told The Southern.

McKinnies and his West Frankfort family are now seeking help rebuilding their lives after two fires destroyed their home Friday.

McKinnies told The Southern Tuesday that all they have is the clothes on their backs and the little bit of equipment he had with him for a karaoke show he was traveling to.

No one was home at the time of the fire, but the family did lose one pet in the incident.

The family says they are in need of clothes and shoes as well as money for gas and food.

Clothes can be dropped off at 14847 Christmas Tree Rd in Johnston City.

People can donate to the GoFundMe started by McKinnies' niece at https://www.gofundme.com/f/vj8gvt-please-help-this-sweet-family?utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet&utm_medium=copy_link_all&utm_source=customer.

People can also donate to the family on PayPal at https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/SamMckinnies?country.x=US&locale.x=en_US&fbclid=IwAR2GqC5J0H5qBvd9VFoV7-8l1rrt3d70Xla1LhgdsDZdVRhJkCpJxoAk15I.

The McKinnies have been met by an outpour of local support and their GoFundMe has already exceeded their $2,000 goal by $3,000.

McKinnies has said he is eternally grateful.

The fires

At 6:48 p.m. Friday, dispatchers at the West Frankfort Police Department began receiving calls about smoke coming from a house in the 500 block of South Emma Street, authorities said.

Police officers and fire personnel arrived on the scene within minutes and found heavy smoke and fire filling the residence at 516 S. Emma St, firefighters said.

They were able to quickly extinguish the fire.

They also confirmed that no one was inside the home at the time of the fire, authorities said.

While crews were responding to a vehicle fire, another fire erupted at the residence.

Multiple 911 callers reported flames showing from the roof of the residence at 516 S. Emma St. at approximately 10:28 p.m., authorities said.

Off duty firefighters from West Frankfort assisted by Benton and Zeigler Fire Departments were dispatched to the house fire.

The residence was fully involved before firefighters arrived on the scene, firefighters said.

The MABAS System was once again activated and crews from Buckner, Carterville and Marion Fire Departments as well as Abbott EMS responded to provide aid.

Fire crews cleared the Emma Street incident shortly before 2:30 a.m.

Damage to two other residences and a vehicle was reported but there were no injuries.

The Illinois State Fire Marshal Division of Arson Investigation is investigating the fires.

