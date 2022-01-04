 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

West Frankfort high school went into soft lockdown, police say reports of gunfire unfounded

  • 0
West Frankfort School Graphic

WEST FRANKFORT – Police discovered no source of gunshots following the Franklin Community High School’s “soft lockdown.”

FCHS received a report at 12:50 p.m. Monday, Jan. 3, of possible gunshots in the neighborhood west of their vocational building, the Frankfort Community Unit School District 168 said in a statement on Facebook.

Following the report, FCHS proceeded to go on a “soft lockdown,” the Frankfort Community Unit School District 168 said.

Illinois offers COVID-19 financial relief for families amid economic turmoil

FCHS reported the concern to the West Frankfort Police Department for further investigation.

The police investigation discovered no cause of gunshots and that the alert was unfounded, Chief John Prudent said.

At 1:15 p.m. the school received an all-clear from the police and lifted the soft lockdown, the Frankfort Community Unit School District 168 said.

If any parent of guardians has questions they can call the FCHS office at 618-937-2421.

People are also reading…

Dignity and respect are at the forefront of Arrowleaf’s new client choice food pantry in the heart of Cairo after six years without a grocery store, according to Arrowleaf CEO Sherrie Crabb.

makayla.holder@thesouthern.com

618-579-4620

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Body found in Pankey Creek in Harrisburg

Body found in Pankey Creek in Harrisburg

At 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 15, police responded to a call reporting a body in the Pankey Creek at East Sloan Street, according the Harrisburg Illinois Police Department.

Watch Now: Related Video

Detained Tunisia ex-minister suspected of 'terrorism'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News