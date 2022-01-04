West Frankfort high school went into soft lockdown, police say reports of gunfire unfounded

WEST FRANKFORT – Police discovered no source of gunshots following the Franklin Community High School’s “soft lockdown.”

FCHS received a report at 12:50 p.m. Monday, Jan. 3, of possible gunshots in the neighborhood west of their vocational building, the Frankfort Community Unit School District 168 said in a statement on Facebook.

Following the report, FCHS proceeded to go on a “soft lockdown,” the Frankfort Community Unit School District 168 said.

FCHS reported the concern to the West Frankfort Police Department for further investigation.

The police investigation discovered no cause of gunshots and that the alert was unfounded, Chief John Prudent said.

At 1:15 p.m. the school received an all-clear from the police and lifted the soft lockdown, the Frankfort Community Unit School District 168 said.

If any parent of guardians has questions they can call the FCHS office at 618-937-2421.

