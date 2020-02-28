West Frankfort man sues Carbondale Police officers in federal court, alleges excessive force

CARBONDALE — A West Frankfort man is claiming a Carbondale Police officer used excessive force on him while he was in the back of a police car last year, and is taking the claim to civil federal court.
Eddie Burch’s initial complaint was filed Jan. 8 as a civil rights violation. According to a docket entry on federal courts website PACER, it was dismissed without prejudice because it did not “specify which Defendant is responsible for each alleged act. Furthermore, the alleged acts on January 6 and 7 do not claim any location or time, nor do they provide any insight into the alleged offensive conduct.”
Burch filed an amended complaint on Feb. 21. It alleges that on the afternoon of Oct. 8, he was hit in the face and pepper-sprayed during an arrest at Dollar General on Giant City Road.
Burch also alleges a Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act violation, saying that officers on Jan. 6 released medical information about him through a Freedom of Information Act request released to his fiancee. In the filing, he also says he was ignored on Jan. 7 when he tried to file a complaint at the police department. Burch is representing himself in the matter.
Listed as defendants in the case are officers Haled Saleh, Brandon Kittle and Matt Dunning, as well as Records Supervisor Marcia Toliver and Carbondale Police Chief Jeff Grubbs.
In the court filing, Burch is asking for compensatory damages.
Burch discussed the incident with The Southern. He said he and his fiancee, Samantha Kulikowski, were at Dollar General on Oct. 8 to pick up baby wipes for their infant who was in the back seat of the car. Burch said he stayed in the car as Kulikowski went inside the store.
Burch told The Southern he is legally blind because of a 2017 Vogt-Koyanagi-Harada disease diagnosis. He said he has chosen not to get a handicapped decal for his car, and on the day in question, his fiancee parked in a handicapped space — though because of sign placement, he said it’s unclear if it was specifically marked as such.
The parking violation was called in by another shopper, who Burch said parked directly behind his vehicle, preventing him from moving his car. Burch said the other shopper told him she called the police after he approached her asking why she had blocked him in the parking space. It was about this time, he said, that Officer Saleh arrived.
Burch said Saleh cursed at him, telling him to get back — he was standing near the vehicle of the woman who had called police. Burch said he told Saleh that he was recording the incident on his cellphone. Burch said Saleh then grabbed the phone and threw it, then placed Burch in handcuffs and placed him in the back seat of his police vehicle.
Burch filed a formal complaint with the Carbondale Police Department, alleging Saleh used excessive force. Burch provided to The Southern a copy of the department's internal investigation, in which the department found that Saleh acted appropriately.
Carbondale Police Lt. David Kemp conducted the investigation, and the summary of the interview he conducted with Officer Saleh on Oct. 19 was included in the final investigation report. Kemp wrote that Saleh said he arrived on scene to find Burch yelling at the woman who had blocked his car in the parking space. He could hear him shouting, “I am legally blind. I get to park here,” according to the investigation document.
The report said Saleh explained that he told Burch multiple times to back up — he wanted to separate everyone to figure out what was going on. Saleh told Kemp that Burch ignored his commands, which led Saleh to arrest Burch for disorderly conduct. In his interview with Kemp, Saleh said he struggled to cuff Burch, but eventually was able to get him into the patrol vehicle.
However, according to Kemp’s report, Burch “began kicking violently at the rear driver’s door window of the squad car.” After securing Burch with a seat belt, Saleh told Kemp, Burch was able to free himself and again began kicking the window.
You have free articles remaining.
“Officer Saleh stated that in order to keep Burch from damaging the squad car or injuring himself, he sprayed Burch with his Department issued (pepper spray) once in the face,” Kemp wrote.
According to the internal investigation report, during his investigation, Kemp also interviewed Burch on Oct. 29. In his report about that interview, Kemp wrote that Burch explained when the officer arrived he was “very aggressive” and told him to get back to his vehicle without asking what was going on. He also told Kemp that Saleh “flung” his phone before cuffing him and putting him in the back of a patrol car.
Kemp wrote that he asked Burch why he was kicking the door of the squad car. Burch replied that it was in an effort to get the attention of an officer. He noticed that his fiancee had been cuffed and he wanted to tell them that she had not done anything wrong. Burch told The Southern that, contrary to the police reports, he was not kicking the window, but was knocking his leg against the door to get the attention of one of the officers.
Kemp also included in his report that Burch said Saleh punched him in the face, which knocked his glasses off, and then sprayed him with pepper spray.
Also in his investigation report, Kemp wrote that Saleh told him he “only used muscling techniques (such as holding, pushing, etc.) to try and get control of Burch ... and did not punch or strike him.”
Addressing the allegation that he “flung” Burch’s phone, causing it to be damaged, Kemp wrote that Saleh was not sure how the phone was damaged, only knowing that he “tossed it into the front seat of the car as Burch was resisting him.”
Kemp also annotates surveillance footage of the incident from Dollar General. In his report, he wrote that the video shows Burch and Kulikowski very close to the passenger door of the woman who called in the parking violation.
When Saleh arrives, Kemp wrote, he is seen in the surveillance video going over to Kulikowski’s vehicle and speaking with her, then moves just out of frame to the passenger side of her vehicle, and is next seen walking Burch to his squad car.
Kemp wrote that he saw Saleh return multiple times to his squad car to try and secure Burch in the back seat of the vehicle.
“It looks like every time Officer Saleh opens the door, Burch sticks his leg or foot out keeping Officer Saleh from shutting the door. It appears that Burch is sprayed with (pepper spray) at this point,” Kemp wrote. After viewing the video, it was unclear to a Southern reporter whether Burch’s leg was preventing the door from being shut.
Burch told The Southern that because of his eye condition, he has elevated eye pressure, which was inflamed by the pepper spray.
“After getting pepper-sprayed, I have to have laser surgery again, because the inflammation came back,” he said.
Burch said when he appeared in Jackson County Court on Oct. 23 for his charges of disorderly conduct and resisting arrest, there was some confusion — the charges were never sent to the State’s Attorney's Office. He said he was given his bond money back.
When asked about the lawsuit, Carbondale Police representatives were unable to comment because of the ongoing litigation. Deputy Chief Stan Reno confirmed that Saleh was still employed by the department as an officer.
Reno also said he was unable to answer The Southern’s questions about the incident — a reporter asked why the charges were never filed with the state's attorney and whether using pepper spray was necessary. City Attorney Jamie Snyder also said the city was unable to comment on pending litigation.
There are currently no hearings set for the matter — a representative from the federal judge’s office in Benton said there would be hearings scheduled after the parties were served.
618-351-5823
On Twitter: @ismithreports