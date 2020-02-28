West Frankfort man sues Carbondale Police officers in federal court, alleges excessive force

According to the internal investigation report, during his investigation, Kemp also interviewed Burch on Oct. 29. In his report about that interview, Kemp wrote that Burch explained when the officer arrived he was “very aggressive” and told him to get back to his vehicle without asking what was going on. He also told Kemp that Saleh “flung” his phone before cuffing him and putting him in the back of a patrol car.

Kemp wrote that he asked Burch why he was kicking the door of the squad car. Burch replied that it was in an effort to get the attention of an officer. He noticed that his fiancee had been cuffed and he wanted to tell them that she had not done anything wrong. Burch told The Southern that, contrary to the police reports, he was not kicking the window, but was knocking his leg against the door to get the attention of one of the officers.

Kemp also included in his report that Burch said Saleh punched him in the face, which knocked his glasses off, and then sprayed him with pepper spray.

Also in his investigation report, Kemp wrote that Saleh told him he “only used muscling techniques (such as holding, pushing, etc.) to try and get control of Burch ... and did not punch or strike him.”