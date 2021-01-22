Williamson County circuit clerk cited for DUI early Thursday in Marion

Williamson County Circuit Clerk Austin Crabb was cited for driving under the influence of alcohol Thursday in Marion.

Austin Crabb, 33, of Carterville, was issued citations by Marion Police for driving under the influence of alcohol, improper lane usage, operating an uninsured motor vehicle and improper turn at an intersection of South Halfway Road and West Main Street just after midnight Jan. 21.

Crabb was elected Nov. 3, 2020 and was sworn in Dec. 2.

She posted bond of $200 and was released. Crabb has filed a request for the suspension of her driver’s license to be rescinded.

An arraignment and secretary of state hearing is scheduled for Feb. 9 in Williamson County Court.

— The Southern

