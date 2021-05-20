 Skip to main content
Williamson County cops investigating theft from Carterville business
CARTERVILLE — Police are seeking the public's help after copper wire, tools, building supplies and more were stolen from Rail Ready Rail Car Repair overnight earlier this week. 

Williamson County Sheriff Bennie Vick issued a news release Thursday asking that anyone with information about the theft to contact the department.

The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office was called out Tuesday to the business at 10088 Samuel Road in Carterville, the release stated. 

Staff said that sometime during the night, someone drove onto the property and stole multiple tools, building supplies, and copper wire, and cut catalytic converters from two vehicles.

The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help with any information they might have in regards to this incident.

If you have any information please contact the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office at 618-997-6541 or The Williamson County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-414-TIPS (8477).

Your information is important to crime stoppers and all callers may remain anonymous. Information leading up to the arrest of these individuals may lead up to a $1,000 cash reward.

