Williamson County cops release ID of man found dead in pond after attending party

MARION — Authorities have confirmed the identity of a person found dead Aug. 29 in a private pond on Old Route 13.

The body was Joseph M. Swift, 37, was discovered during the early morning hours Sunday near 8196 Old Route 13, according to the Williamson County Sheriff's Office.

An investigation into his death is ongoing.

It is believed Swift attended a party at 8196 Old Route 13 at about 10:30 p.m. until an unknown time, police said.

Anyone who may have attended the party and may have information in reference to this incident should contact the Williamson County Sheriff's Office at 618-997-6541 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-414-TIPS (8477).

The sheriff's office, the county coroner's office and the Illinois State Police Crime Scene Services are investigating.

