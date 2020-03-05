2 Williamson County correctional officers charged with custodial sexual misconduct

MARION — Two Williamson County correctional officers have been charged with custodial sexual misconduct and official misconduct, all Class 3 felonies.
Williamson County Sheriff Bennie Vick said in a news release on Thursday that he placed officers Russel Herzog and Brandon Elam on unpaid administrative leave as soon as he was aware of the charges, which were filed Wednesday. The investigation was handled by the Illinois State Police and the prosecution is being handled by Union County State’s Attorney Dan Klingemann, according to the release.
According to charging documents, Herzog is charged with two counts of custodial sexual misconduct and two counts of official misconduct. Elam is charged with three counts of custodial sexual misconduct and three counts of official misconduct. Each charge has a sentencing range of two to five years in the Illinois Department of Corrections.
You have free articles remaining.
Speaking with The Southern on Thursday, Klingemann said the charges for both men were filed based on events that are alleged to have occurred between October 2017 and December 2018. He said former Union County State’s Attorney Tyler Edmonds initially handled the case before he was appointed to be a judge. Klingemann said he then finished filing the charges.
The Illinois Compiled Statute says a person commits custodial sexual misconduct when a person “is an employee of a penal system and engages in sexual conduct or sexual penetration with a person who is in the custody of that penal system.”
It is alleged in the charging documents that Elam separately offered special treatment items, such as electronic cigarettes, to three women in exchange for them "fondling their sex organs" in front of him.
Similarly, Herzog's charging documents allege that he separately offered special treatment items to two women in exchange for them "fondling their sex organs" in front of him.
Both men are scheduled to make their first appearances in Williamson County Court at 10:30 a.m. April 3.
618-351-5823
On Twitter: @ismithreports