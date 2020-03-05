2 Williamson County correctional officers charged with custodial sexual misconduct

MARION — Two Williamson County correctional officers have been charged with custodial sexual misconduct and official misconduct, all Class 3 felonies.

Williamson County Sheriff Bennie Vick said in a news release on Thursday that he placed officers Russel Herzog and Brandon Elam on unpaid administrative leave as soon as he was aware of the charges, which were filed Wednesday. The investigation was handled by the Illinois State Police and the prosecution is being handled by Union County State’s Attorney Dan Klingemann, according to the release.

According to charging documents, Herzog is charged with two counts of custodial sexual misconduct and two counts of official misconduct. Elam is charged with three counts of custodial sexual misconduct and three counts of official misconduct. Each charge has a sentencing range of two to five years in the Illinois Department of Corrections.

Speaking with The Southern on Thursday, Klingemann said the charges for both men were filed based on events that are alleged to have occurred between October 2017 and December 2018. He said former Union County State’s Attorney Tyler Edmonds initially handled the case before he was appointed to be a judge. Klingemann said he then finished filing the charges.