Williamson County mobile home burned to the ground; investigation ongoing

An investigation is ongoing after a residence caught fire Tuesday night in Williamson County.

Fire crews responded at 8:45 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 16, on Sacramento Road to a mobile home fire, according to the Williamson County Fire Protection District.

Both Williamson County and Cambria Fire departments responded to the residence.

Upon arrival, the mobile home was fully engulfed in flames and collapsing, district officials said. They were able to gain control of the blaze, but the structure was lost.

According to neighbors, no one was living in the residence at the time of the fire, the district confirmed.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

