MARION — Attorney General Kwame Raoul announced Monday that his office obtained a guilty plea Friday in a case against a Williamson County woman who unlawfully possessed fentanyl.

Linnea O’Neal, 46, of Norris City, pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of a controlled substance, a Class 4 felony, on Friday.

As a first time offender, O’Neal will serve two years of probation in which she must perform 30 hours of community service, submit to drug treatment and testing, and pay $3,500 in fines and fees. Additionally, O’Neal can no longer have employment with access to controlled substances.

“The opioid epidemic has tragically affected too many people in Illinois, and we must take a comprehensive approach to addressing it,” Raoul said in a press release. “I am committed to holding accountable individuals who distribute fentanyl in our communities. Health care professionals who have access to addictive controlled substances must be held responsible for misusing them.”

In November 2021, O’Neal worked as a nurse at Heartland Regional Medical Center in Marion. She diverted several doses of fentanyl from the facility’s medication dispensing machine. Following an Illinois State Police investigation, O’Neal was arrested in November 2022 and confessed to the unlawful possession of fentanyl.

“Medical professionals are in a position of trust and criminal abuses of that trust cannot be tolerated,” Illinois State Police Director Brendan Kelly said. “ISP will continue to work with Attorney General Raoul’s Office to combat the opioid epidemic by investigating any diversion of controlled substances.”

The case is part of Attorney General Raoul’s comprehensive approach to combating the ongoing opioid epidemic. The Attorney General’s office continues to prioritize obtaining resources to abate the crisis in Illinois.

Assistant Attorney General Darren Price prosecuted the case for the Medicaid Fraud Bureau.

Anyone who believes they or a loved one may be addicted to opioids can seek help by calling the Illinois Helpline for Opioids and Other Substances at 833-2FINDHELP, which operates 24 hours a day, seven days a week.