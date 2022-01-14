Williamson County prosecutors fight back against wrongful sex assault conviction claim

MARION – The Williamson County State’s Attorney Office is fighting back against claims that a man who sexually assaulted a minor was falsely charged and wrongfully convicted.

During a hearing Friday in the case of David Blue, Judge Michelle Schafer denied Blue’s plea for an acquittal; however, she will take the following five days to consider if Blue should receive a new trial, Assistant State’s Attorney Thomas Slayton said.

Slayton is convinced that Schafer will side with the state and confirm Blue’s conviction after he assaulted a minor.

“In every criminal case, we are very careful about that because the last thing we want to do is put a 13-year-old through all this, only to have to do it again,” Slayton said. “Ultimately our focus is the victim in this case. There are special procedures when someone this young and some with her disabilities presents a claim. We made sure that every one of those steps was followed.”

Blue, 44, of Marion, was convicted on Sept. 21 on two counts of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child, class X felonies, and one count of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, a class 2 felony, according to Judici, an online local courts database.

During a press conference Friday, Blue’s family, including his brother Michael Blue, and his attorney said David Blue is not guilty of any of these crimes, and that he was a victim of wrongful conviction.

“Our beloved family member David Blue has been convicted of a crime that he did not commit. David was deprived of his presumption of innocence from the moment these false accusations were made. Today, in the United States, that should not be possible.”

Following the conference, David Blue’s attorney went before Schafer to argue for an acquittal of David Blue’s charges or for a new trial.

One claim that was made is that the victim said on the stand that she “couldn’t remember,” the events David Blue was being convicted for, according to Jennifer Bonjean, David Blue’s attorney.

Slayton confirmed the victim was caught by the defense team in the case when they cross-examined her as saying she didn’t remember or was unsure.

However, this can happen as most witnesses and victims cannot be trained for everything the defense might say, Slayton said in an interview with The Southern.

Slayton confirmed that on the stand — both before the cross-examining and after — the victim understood the difference between the truth and a lie, that she could demonstrate that and then asked her if these things did occur, Slayton said.

The victim then said both times that the accusations against David Blue did occur, Slayton said.

“She repeatedly told the court everything,” Slayton said. “She described the acts in detail that is well beyond her age given her intellectual disabilities regardless of what Ms. Bonjean said about all 13-year-olds watching pornography. This was not a 13-year-old. On a birth certificate, yes, but in terms of intellectual disability, she’s much younger than that. She told her story. She told her truth. She was a very credible witness. You have to be there. You have to see her hands shake as she is circling the parts of her body that were abused. She went through a very traumatic experience.”

Another claim made was that Schafer based her decision to convict on documents that did not make it into evidence.

“This judged considered … she considered material and documents that were never even admitted into evidence,” Bonjean claimed. “This is such a significant fundamental and structural error."

Slayton denied that this occurred saying, “the state did not seek to admit any evidence that would have been otherwise inadmissible.”

Bojean and the family also felt that David Blue was never given a fair investigation and that he was considered guilty from the start.

“It is our opinion that that investigation was flawed in many ways,” Bonjean said. “It was very much a tunnel vision type of investigation. The detectives started with a conclusion, and that’s called implicit bias. Sometimes there are unreliable and false allegations and we (the police) have to leave that possibility open. That didn’t happen. We see no evidence of that.”

Slayton and State’s Attorney Brandon Zanotti both believe that everything was done correctly in the investigation and at trial.

“Evidence was presented at trial, including credible testimony from the victim, and a judge found the defendant guilty, Zanotti said. “We believe our criminal justice system worked just fine in this case.”

