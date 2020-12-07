Williamson County sheriff investigating homicide of juvenile female

The Williamson County Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide after the body of an unidentified juvenile was found in northeast Marion, officials said Monday.

A Sunday news release from the office said the investigation began around 12:30 p.m. Saturday at 11304 Songbird Road. Lieutenant Robert Owsley said Monday that few details are being released at this time as the death is still under investigation.

Owsley said the victim could only be described as a female juvenile and that after an autopsy, her death was ruled a homicide. The autopsy was conducted by forensic pathologist Marissa Feeney at the Williamson County Morgue, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

Owsley said details about where and how the juvenile was found as well as her city of residence are being withheld at this time. He also said he could not comment on whether the juvenile had previously been reported missing.

— Isaac Smith

