Williamson County Sheriff requests assistance to locate suspect in theft
Photo of the suspect provided by the Williamson County Sheriff's Department.

Williamson County Sheriff Bennie Vick, is calling for assistance from the public to locate a suspect and vehicle after a felony theft took place outside of Marion.

The theft occurred during the early morning hours of Sept. 29, 2021 in rural Williamson County southeast of Marion, according to a news release from the department.

Security footage shows a man entering a vehicle and driving away after carrying several objects from inside a building. 

If you have any information about the suspect and/or vehicle, please contact the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office at 618-997-6541 or the Williamson County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-414-TIPS (8477). All callers may remain anonymous. Information leading to an arrest may lead up to a $1,000 cash reward.

-- Kallie Cox

Reporter

Kallie Cox is a general assignments reporter for The Southern with interests in political science, crime and courts, immigration, and social justice. Kallie is a SIU student and joined the newsroom staff in 2021. kallie.cox@thesouthern.com

