Williamson County Sheriff requests assistance to locate suspect in theft

Williamson County Sheriff Bennie Vick, is calling for assistance from the public to locate a suspect and vehicle after a felony theft took place outside of Marion.

The theft occurred during the early morning hours of Sept. 29, 2021 in rural Williamson County southeast of Marion, according to a news release from the department.

Security footage shows a man entering a vehicle and driving away after carrying several objects from inside a building.

If you have any information about the suspect and/or vehicle, please contact the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office at 618-997-6541 or the Williamson County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-414-TIPS (8477). All callers may remain anonymous. Information leading to an arrest may lead up to a $1,000 cash reward.

-- Kallie Cox

