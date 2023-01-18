Williamson County Sheriff's deputies arrest and recover stolen property

CREAL SPRINGS — Williamson County Sheriff’s office recovered thousands of dollars of stolen property in December and January during an investigation into theft of motor vehicles, personal property, illicit drug activity and other related crimes.

As part of the investigation, nine persons have been arrested or charged, including: Richard “Dwayne” Colbroth Jr., Vernon Colbroth, Elizabeth H. Funk, Cleveland S. Haws and Lucas Shane Rector, all of Creal Springs; Rex Summers and Joseph Wallace, both of Whiteash; Rachel C. Groves of Pittsburg and Marvin R. Norris of Marion.

“If you continue to roam the streets of Williamson County stealing from our citizens, we are actively looking for you,” Sheriff Jeff Diederich said.

On Dec. 1, Williamson County Sheriff’s Office launched an investigation into criminal activity occurring in Creal Springs. The investigation was expanded to include Lake of Egypt, other parts of Williamson County and several adjoining counties.

A representative of Williamson County Sheriff’s Office attended a Creal Springs City Council meeting on Dec. 12 where dozens of residents expressed their concerns regarding a surge of thefts. While already aware of these concerns, the sheriff’s representative was limited in providing specific details at that time, due to the sensitivity of the ongoing investigation.

At 1:30 a.m. on Dec. 19, Williamson County Sheriff’s Office deputies attempted to arrest two subjects of interest on unrelated warrants at 302 S. Magnesia St. in Creal Springs. Both refused to exit the residence.

After a three hour standoff, the sheriff’s office executed a search warrant, breached the residence and took both subjects into custody. Deputies located stolen property, methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia in the residence.

On Dec. 25, investigators obtained information concerning a residential burglary in Creal Springs that led to the identification of a suspect who used stolen items to purchase goods at a local retail store.

At 1:30 p.m. on Dec. 29, the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office recovered a stolen vehicle in Creal Springs which had been taken from Marion. The suspect was arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle and methamphetamine.

At 8:22 p.m. on Dec. 29, Williamson County Sheriff’s deputies executed a search warrant at 301 W. Union St., Creal Springs. They located stolen property and drug paraphernalia in the residence and arrested two suspects.

On Jan. 4, deputies conducted a warrant service on Sanders Avenue in Whiteash. While on the scene, deputies arrested multiple suspects on outstanding warrants and located two ATVs stolen in Williamson County.

This remains an ongoing investigation and additional arrests are pending.

Williamson County Sheriff’s Office thanked Creal Springs City Council, Creal Springs Mayor Micah Morrow, Creal Springs Police Department, Johnston City Police Department, Marion Police Department, Williamson County State’s Attorney’s office and the many citizens who provided information necessary to stop this criminal activity.

Diederich wants residents to know there has been an uptick in rural thefts of ATVs and other personal property. The sheriff’s office is taking action to identify these individuals. Some of that action includes placing additional deputies on the streets and dedicating investigators to these crimes.

“Our farmers — and all our citizens — need to know that vehicles and equipment sitting on their property is safe,” Diederich said.

If you have any information concerning this investigation, contact Williamson County Sheriff’s Office at 618-997-6541 or Williamson County Crime Stoppers at 800-414-8477 (TIPS). Callers to Crime Stoppers may remain anonymous.