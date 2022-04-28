Williamson County to host "no questions asked" drug take-back event

WILLIAMSON COUNTY – The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office is holding a prescription drug take-back day this Saturday.

The sheriff’s office has partnered with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration to announce the D.E.A.'s "Rx Take Back Day" from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Williamson County Administrative Building, 407 N. Monroe St. on April 30.

“The public can drop off potentially dangerous prescription medications at our collection site,” the sheriff’s office said in a news release. “Helping people dispose of potentially harmful prescription drugs is just one way the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office and the DEA are working together to reduce addiction and stem overdose deaths.”

Tablets, capsules, patches, other solid forms of prescription drugs, liquids (including intravenous solutions), syringes and other sharps are all accepted at the event, according to a news release.

Illegal drugs will not be accepted.

Aside from illegal drugs, all of the dropped off items will be accepted service free, anonymous and with no questions asked.

In order to dispose of syringes and other sharps, they will need to be individually placed into the events approved container.

They will not accept used sharp items in a box, bag or used sharp containers.

To learn more about the event go to www.deatakeback.com or www.facebook/williamsoncountyilsheriff.com, or call 618-997-6541.

