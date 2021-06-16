Witness cooperation is key in prosecutions as many shootings go unsolved, authorities say

For 2021, there have been 21 shooting incidents with seven — or 33.3% — cleared, he said.

“Oftentimes we know who the suspects are but we don’t have all the pieces of probable cause to make an arrest,” he said.

A case is classified as cleared when police have made an arrest; charges have been sent to the prosecutor's office for consideration; or a victim has refused to cooperate, according to Reno.

There is stigma coming from a few different directions, Cervantez said. On the one hand there’s the mentality that it’s bad character to speak up, to name names when something bad happens.

“That’s not good character at all,” Certantez said.

But part of the thinking also comes from childhood.

“I think kids are just told not to tell on other kids,” he said.

Cervantez said ill will toward police can complicate investigations — however he said he is always open to speaking with witnesses directly.

But also there’s fear of retaliation, which Cervantez said he understands. He said there are protections his office can offer, like sealing witness statements until they are needed in court, that can offer some anonymity.