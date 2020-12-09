Woman charged in 11-year-old Marion girl's death is girl's dad's longtime partner

“The investigation has proven this story to be false,” Zanotti said.

Jade’s father was at work at the time, and the little girl's other siblings also were not home, he said. Bevely was the one who placed the 911 call, he said. Zanotti said officers poked holes in her story through ongoing interviewing of the suspect and investigation of the scene. She did not confess to the crime. After initially agreeing to speak to law enforcement, she invoked her right to counsel later Saturday, Zanotti said.

Zanotti said autopsy findings are still pending, but an initial report indicated Jade Marie Beasley died as a result of blood loss from the stab wounds.

Zanotti thanked law enforcement for their work in the case. He said some 20 investigators across numerous departments are assisting.

“Given the gruesome nature of this violent crime that caused the death of an 11-year-old girl, to say this has been difficult for all of us is a very vast understatement,” he said.

Bevely will have an initial court appearance on Friday, Zanotti said. A spokesman for the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services said the agency has not had any involvement with the family.