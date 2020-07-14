Woman charged in connection to series of 'looting incidents' June 1 in Carbondale

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Carbondale woman has been charged with a Class 2 felony count of burglary for her alleged involvement in one of a series of "looting incidents" that happened in Carbondale on May 31 and June 1, according to a news release from the Jackson County State's Attorney.

Ebony Bradley-Farr, 36, was charged in connection to the burglary at Blue Fish Liquor in the early morning hours of June 1. She had been arrested June 17 and has since posted bond. A trial date has not yet been set.

Carbondale Police Department conducted the investigation that led to Bradley-Farr's arrest. Carbondale Police said in June 9 news release that seven suspects, described as both male and female, were involved in the Blue Fish Liquors burglary.

Police responded to burglaries at multiple businesses in Carbondale late on May 31 and early on June 1, including JCPenney, Game Stop, Old Navy and the Finish Line inside University Mall, Main Street Liquors and Tobacco on East Main Street, Blue Fish Liquors on Sweets Drive and Sally's Beauty Supply on East Main Street, according to previous reporting by The Southern.

The string of burglaries happened several hours after a peaceful demonstration in response to the death of George Floyd, during which protesters held a candlelight vigil in Turley Park, then marched to the police station. Protest organizers denounced the burglaries and said they were not affiliated with the peaceful demonstration. Carbondale Mayor Mike Henry also told The Southern on June 1 that there didn't appear to be a correlation between the burglaries and the demonstration.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0