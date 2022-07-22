Woman charged with murder in Jackson County after allegedly stabbling her ex-husband

MURPHYSBORO — Alexis N. Stallman, 41, of Herrin, has been charged with three counts of first-degree murder and one count of aggravated domestic battery, in Jackson County court for allegedly stabbing her ex-husband, according to a press release from Jackson County State’s Attorney, Joseph A. Cervantez.

Edward A. Stallman, an Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) worker, was involved in a crash at a work zone site around 10:49 a.m. Wednesday, July 20, at the intersection of Illinois 127 and Ava Road. Stallman was taken to St. Joseph's Memorial Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Jackson County Sheriff's Office secured the scene and investigated Stallman's death. The incident turned into a suspected homicide based on Stallman’s injuries. Their investigation led them to Edward Stallman’s ex-wife, Alexis N. Stallman of Herrin. Deputies and Murphysboro Police officers learned an altercation happened between the two just prior to the crash.

Alexis Stallman is being held in the Jackson County Jail with bond set at $2 million. She made a first appearance in court today, July 22. A preliminary hearing will be Aug. 9 in Jackson County court.

If convicted, Alexis Stallman faces up to 60 years in prison.

