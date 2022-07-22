 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Woman charged with murder in Jackson County after allegedly stabbling her ex-husband
top story

Woman charged with murder in Jackson County after allegedly stabbling her ex-husband

  • Updated
  • 0

MURPHYSBORO — Alexis N. Stallman, 41, of Herrin, has been charged with three counts of first-degree murder and one count of aggravated domestic battery, in Jackson County court for allegedly stabbing her ex-husband, according to a press release from Jackson County State’s Attorney, Joseph A. Cervantez.

Edward A. Stallman, an Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) worker, was involved in a crash at a work zone site around 10:49 a.m. Wednesday, July 20, at the intersection of Illinois 127 and Ava Road. Stallman was taken to St. Joseph's Memorial Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Jackson County Sheriff's Office secured the scene and investigated Stallman's death. The incident turned into a suspected homicide based on Stallman’s injuries. Their investigation led them to Edward Stallman’s ex-wife, Alexis N. Stallman of Herrin. Deputies and Murphysboro Police officers learned an altercation happened between the two just prior to the crash.

People are also reading…

Alexis Stallman is being held in the Jackson County Jail with bond set at $2 million. She made a first appearance in court today, July 22. A preliminary hearing will be Aug. 9 in Jackson County court.

If convicted, Alexis Stallman faces up to 60 years in prison.

— Marilyn Halstead, The Southern

marilyn.halstead@thesouthern.com

618-351-5078

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden touts falling gas prices in virtual meeting

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News