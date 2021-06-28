 Skip to main content
Woman dies after crash in Williamson County; toddler ejected from car
Woman dies after crash in Williamson County; toddler ejected from car

One woman has died after her car struck a tree Saturday in Williamson County. 

Authorities were called to the scene at 11:54 a.m. on Paulton Road just west of Toledo Road in rural Williamson County, according to information provided by the Williamson County Sheriff's Office.

A gray 2005 Cadillac Sedan left the roadway and struck a tree, police said. A two-year-old girl was ejected from the vehicle in a car seat and was later treated for minor injuries, according to authorities.

The 43-year-old driver was pronounced dead at the scene. 

The Williamson County Sheriff's Office along with the Illinois State Police, Pittsburg Police, the Williamson County Ambulance and The Williamson County Fire Protection District responded to the traffic crash.

Even though people didn't drive a lot last year, traffic deaths actually increased by the largest margin in the last 13 years.36,680 people died in crashes last year, an increase of 7% from 2019.The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says it's because fewer people were on the roads. So, more people started speeding, not wearing seat belts or driving under the influence.Miles traveled by vehicle fell 13% in 2020 from 2019.

