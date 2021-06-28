Woman dies after crash in Williamson County; toddler ejected from car

One woman has died after her car struck a tree Saturday in Williamson County.
Authorities were called to the scene at 11:54 a.m. on Paulton Road just west of Toledo Road in rural Williamson County, according to information provided by the Williamson County Sheriff's Office.
A gray 2005 Cadillac Sedan left the roadway and struck a tree, police said. A two-year-old girl was ejected from the vehicle in a car seat and was later treated for minor injuries, according to authorities.
The 43-year-old driver was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Williamson County Sheriff's Office along with the Illinois State Police, Pittsburg Police, the Williamson County Ambulance and The Williamson County Fire Protection District responded to the traffic crash.
